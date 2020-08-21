Oceanside Opens $100,000 Grant Program for Small Businesses Hurt in Pandemic

Share This Article:

The Oceanside City Council approved a plan for $3.13 million in CARES Act funding, including $100,000 for grants to help small businesses.

Eligible businesses include independently owned retailers and those that provide

consumer and business services and have been forced to close or limit their activity during the pandemic.

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $5000 will be awarded based on business type and changes forced upon the business. Officials also will consider the year-over-year financial impact on the applicants.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31 or until the funds are exhausted.

The City of Oceanside partnered with MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Chamber of

Commerce on the program and disbursal of funds to eligible Oceanside businesses.

MainStreet will manage the program for eligible downtown businesses, while the Chamber of Commerce will administer grants for businesses citywide (View map for MainStreet boundaries).

“To help mitigate impacts to Oceanside small businesses financially affected by regulations,

the city is happy to announce this program as we continue to navigate these challenging

times,” Mayor Peter Weiss said.

He added that if Congress grants a new round of CARES Act funding, the city may expand

the grant program.

The City of Oceanside also has a $1.2 million COVID-19 Small Business Loan Program.

– Staff reports

