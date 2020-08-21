Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday to $3.218 after rising by two-tenths of a cent each of the past two days.

The average price is 1.6 cents more than a week ago and 6.3 cents higher than one month ago but 36.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 38.4 cents since the start of the year.

“Production problems at a hydrogen plant that provides power to Southern California refineries, as well as a couple of planned and unplanned refinery flarings, appear to be the major reasons that gas prices rose last week,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service

