‘Shark Tank’ Contestant Atlas Monroe Expands to South Bay to Produce Vegan Delicacies

Atlas Monroe, a vegan fried chicken and food company featured on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank, plans an expansion from the Bay Area that includes San Diego County.

The company purchased a two-story warehouse of almost 10,000 square feet in the South Bay for $1.85 million.

“We are so blessed and excited to acquire our own warehouse facility while still maintaining 100% ownership of the company. I have God, my family, our team, and our awesome fans and customers alike to really thank for the incredible support. Dreams really do come true when you don’t give up or let someone steal your imagination. This is only the beginning,” said Deborah Torres of Atlas Monroe.

Atlas Monroe, based in greater San Francisco, was founded to illustrate an alternative, healthier lifestyle including plant-based options that vegetarians and vegans often miss when they give up meat.

Among the favorites they produce: applewood-fired ribs, award-winning extra crispy fried chick’n, and deep fried and stuffed turkey rolls.

Their new San Diego location will serve as a manufacturing facility and a place where locals at times can pick up hot delicacies.

Mark Lewkowitz, Chris Holder, and Will Holder of Colliers International represented Atlas Monroe and the seller, Jerrold B Siegel. The property, formerly a food production warehouse, is located 10 miles south of downtown San Diego.

“Atlas Monroe will find an exciting new home in San Diego and an environment that will foster the company’s continued growth,” Lewkowitz said.

He added that the property is located within the HUBZone in South San Diego and San Diego’s Opportunity Zone.

– Staff reports

