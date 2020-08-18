Jacobs Center Has Awarded More Than $107,000 in Emergency Grants and Equipment

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Photo courtesy Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation announced Tuesday it awarded more than $107,000 in emergency grants and personal protective equipment to 33 nonprofit organizations that serve Southeastern San Diego.

Through its Southeastern San Diego COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Jacobs Center awarded $97,000 in grant funding and $10,000 in PPE.

“Organizations that fill cupboards with food, equip homes with learning resources and help older adults with their daily routines are examples of exactly what our community needs right now,” said Reginald Jones, the center’s president and CEO. “We believe it’s our duty to financially assist these organizations at this time, and are pleased we were able to do so through our Rapid Response Fund.”

Southeastern San Diego has been disproportionately hammered by COVID- 19 on a variety of levels affecting businesses, families, schools, charities and recreational programs.

The grants were awarded to local nonprofit organizations that provide meals or groceries, educational services, transportation, senior support, mental health services and other emergency needs.

The People’s Alliance for Justice’s emergency grant allowed the organization to continue feeding over 1,000 people, purchase household essentials for 150 seniors and other actions.

Other grant recipients include the Black American Political Association of California-San Diego, Connecting Hope, Kitchens for Good, Paving Great Futures and Union of Pan Asian Communities.

Initial funding came from the Jacobs Family Foundation and additional funds from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at the San Diego Foundation, Weil Family Foundation, San Diego Gas & Electric and the San Diego City Firefighters Association. Some individual donations were also received to support the effort.

The average grant per organization was $2,000. All emergency grants and PPE have been distributed, and the fund is now closed.

–City News Service

Jacobs Center Has Awarded More Than $107,000 in Emergency Grants and Equipment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: