Heat Wave Prompts Rolling Power Outages in SDG&E Service Area

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the statewide electric grid, has directed San Diego Gas & Electric Friday to initiate rotating, one-hour service interruptions throughout its territory in San Diego and southern Orange counties.

The local outages are the result of excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting a strain on the electric grid. A “Stage 3” power emergency was declared because generating reserves have fallen below requirements and cannot be restored without service interruptions.

The utility is posting the areas currently affected on its website, and customers can check their bill to see if they are in an area that will lose power. Look for the “circuit” and “block” numbers on the third page of the full bill.

Over 40 neighborhoods are currently affected, from parts of Chula Vista in the South Bay to Mission Valley, Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe and Carlsbad.

SDG&E advised customers to turn off air-conditioners and other other appliances, such as dishwashers, clothes washers, and dryers. Charging of electric vehicles should be deferred until the emergency has passed, if possible.

“Many in the San Diego area have reduced their electric use to help prevent outages. More help is needed,” the utility said.

An intense summer heat wave delivered sweltering temperatures across the San Diego area Friday, sending thermometer readings to near 100 degrees in some coastal areas and well past the triple-digit mark inland.

At 7 p.m. when the interruptions were announced, more than 17,000 SDG&E customers were without power, NBC7 reported.

Residents were being urged to cut back their electricity usage. Cal-ISO offered a series of tips, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights;

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.;

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher;

Using fans; and

Keeping drapes drawn.

– City News Service contributed to this report

