Share This Article:

Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley offered a bit of good news Friday as small businesses continue to face fallout from the coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Center officials said shoppers can look forward to several new boutique, bakery and wellness offerings through early 2021. One spot’s already open.

The new and incoming shops include:

Pickybunny, a children’s boutique that opened this summer. This is the second store for the retailer, which launched in 2012.

Batch & Box Signature Cookies, slated to open in the fall near Jimbo’s market.

The Shade Store adds a showroom this fall for custom window treatments.

Modern Acupuncture brings a wellness option to the center in the fall.

The Dance Academy Del Mar opens its fourth studio this fall.

Iceskimo, a specialist in “shaved snow” and other treats, plans to open its first North County branch early in 2021.

“We can’t wait to welcome these new tenants to Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands Town Center. “These brands expand upon our core values – service, convenience, and local southern California appeal.”

He added that the center has enhanced open-air community gathering areas as well.

The center also has more than 70 existing retailers using its 400,000-plus square feet of commercial space. Donahue Schriber’s leasing strategy for Del Mar Highlands Town Center focuses on an array of retail, dining, and services tailored to coastal North County residents.

The center also features the luxury movie theater, Cinepolis, a Ralph’s grocery store and a Rite Aid, multiple restaurants, including Davanti Enoteca, and an amphitheater.

– Staff reports

Del Mar Highlands Town Center Adds 6 New Shops, Restaurants Through Early 2021 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: