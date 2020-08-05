Qualcomm Snapdragon Chips Power Samsung’s Latest Flagship Smartphones

Share This Article:

Qulacomm announced Wednesday that its Snapdragon chips are powering Samsung’s latest flagship 5G smartphones, including the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7.

“We are proud to stand beside our longstanding customer, Samsung Electronics, as they introduce their newest lineup of flagship devices based on our latest premium tier Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager for mobile at Qualcomm Technologies.

“These new devices will push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency to deliver the next generation of connectivity, camera, AI, and gaming experiences,” he added.

The new chips from the San Diego-based wireless pioneer feature a 10% boost in processing power and improved 5G performance compatible with all cellular networks. Qualcomm said peak communications speeds of 7.5 gigabits per second are supported.

“Samsung Electronics is committed to delivering best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies supports that mission,” said Inkang Song of Samsung Electronics. “The Snapdragon 865 Plus with our new products will give consumers the innovative mobile experiences they are looking for.”

5G stands for 5th generation wireless system and promises a tenfold increase in speed from the current 4G. For example, with 5G a full HD movie can be downloaded in a matter of seconds.

