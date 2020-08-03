PUC Plans Dial-In Briefing on Power Shutoffs Amid Wildfire Risk

Share This Article:

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold a remote public briefing next week regarding utility officials’ preparations for the possibility of public-safety power shutoffs this year in the San Diego area during times of high wildfire risk.

Officials with the state agency will be joined on a “virtual dais” by representatives of San Diego Gas & Electric, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire during the Aug. 10 discussion, according to CPUC public affairs.

While a quorum of commissioners and their staff may attend the briefing — which will be streamed online at adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc — no official actions will be taken, according to the state utility agency.

There will be 30 minutes for public comment at the briefing. Citizens interested in participating can do so via a call-in number, 800-857-1917 (pass code 9899501).

Comparable hearings also are scheduled with representatives of Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Aug. 11 and 13, respectively.

— City News Service

