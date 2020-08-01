Little Change to Average San Diego Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.194 after rising by a half-cent for back-to-back days to its highest amount since March 24.

The average price is 1.6 cents more than a week ago and 9.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 48 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 40.8 cents since the start of the year.

This is the fourth time in six days the average price has changed by one-tenth of a cent or been unchanged. It was unchanged on Monday, dropped one- tenth of a cent on Tuesday and rose one-tenth of a cent on Wednesday.

–City News Service

