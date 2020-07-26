San Diego Offers Virtual Inspection of Building Projects During Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego is now offering optional virtual inspections for more than 20 common projects at residential and commercial properties to limit the spread of coronavirus and speed construction.

”We’re making it easier than ever to build in San Diego by leveraging technology to help the construction industry get more shovels in the ground faster,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult to conduct in-person inspections so we’re moving to virtual inspections that will be easier to schedule and help move projects along more efficiently and effectively.”

Earlier this year, the city’s Development Services Department tested virtual inspections by allowing customers to submit photos of work conducted under mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits issued without a plan review for minor installations.

Customers may now request a virtual inspection by completing a form on the department’s website. If the inspection qualifies, it will be conducted with customers at the job site using Google Meet.

“Virtual inspections will help us conduct more inspections each day and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the need to drive to sites while adhering to physical distancing protocols,” said Kelly Charles, interim deputy director of the department.

Inspections that may be conducted virtually for single-family residences, duplexes, as well as some commercial projects, include:

Electrical vehicle charging stations

Drywall

Exterior siding

Foundation retrofits, including mobile homes

Gas air tests

Insulation

Light standard footings

Minor framing/shear

Re-roofs

Re-inspection of minor corrections

Retaining wall footings

Rooftop and ground-mount solar photovoltaic

Shower pans and tubs

Simple heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) change-outs

Slab grades

Temporary power

Trash enclosures

Water heaters

Water services and re-pipes

Window and door replacements

Large or complex inspections, as well as virtual inspections that can’t be conducted properly, will still be inspected physically onsite.

