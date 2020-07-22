Shea, Beazer Homes Picked to Build Master-Planned Community in Valley Center

Share This Article:

The first two homebuilders were named Wednesday for a master-planned community to be built on the site of a former dairy farm in Valley Center.

Shea Homes and Beazer Homes will construct some of the 632 planned residences in the 186-acre Park Circle being developed by Touchstone Communities, a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development company.

Walnut-based Shea Homes has an office in San Diego. Beazer Homes, based out of Atlanta, has built communities in Fallbrook and Oceanside.

The Park Circle community will be the core of Valley Center’s South Village and has been in the making for seven years. The first model homes are expected to be completed later this year.

Details throughout the community will pay homage to the former Konyn Dairy, which operated on the site for nearly 40 years before closing in 2008, according to the developer.

“Beazer and Shea have proven reputations and family-focused attitudes, which made selecting them an easy choice,” said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities.

The overall master plan will feature homes ranging from 1,300 to 3,300 square feet in a variety of architectural styles across eight distinct neighborhoods.

“We are honored to be part of the exciting new Park Circle community. Our new neighborhood, Summer, will offer 88 cottage-style, detached motor court homes starting from the high $400,000s,” said Paul Barnes, president of Shea Homes San Diego.

The community will include two private recreation buildings, several parks, a neighborhood retail center and an extensive trail system connecting residents to amenities.

— City News Service

