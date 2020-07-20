Alaska Airlines Adds Nonstop Service from San Diego to Cancun

Share This Article:

San Diego International Airport announced Monday that Alaska Airlines is adding nonstop service to one new international destination and two U.S. cities beginning this fall.

Alaska will offer flights from SAN to Cancun, Mexico, via Cancun International Airport four times weekly from Nov. 20 through April 12; to Fort Lauderdale via Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport three times a week starting Nov. 21; and daily to Missoula, Montana, beginning March 11.

“The announcement of three new routes is welcome news for our region,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “Our team has been in discussions with Alaska about nonstop service to Cancun for a couple of years, so I’m happy our diligent efforts are paying off.

“The service to Fort Lauderdale and new route to Missoula are also welcome as they provide those regions with easy access to enjoy San Diego’s many offerings or the ability for San Diegans to escape to south Florida or explore the great outdoors of western Montana,” she said.

The winter seasonal service to Cancun marks the first time SAN has had nonstop service to the Mexican resort town in more than a decade.

This is the first time Alaska will offer nonstop service from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, which is the second destination in Florida that the carrier will serve from SAN. It also provides nonstop service to Orlando.

This will be the first time SAN will have nonstop service to Missoula.

As the second largest carrier operating from the airport, Alaska will serve 27 cities from SAN with the addition of the three routes.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has managed the airport since 2003.

— City News Service

