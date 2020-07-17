Cox Communications Donates $60,000 to Nonprofit David’s Harp Foundation

Share This Article:

Cox Communications Friday awarded a grant of $60,000 to David’s Harp Foundation, a San Diego nonprofit organization that uses music education, sound engineering and multimedia production to help teens and young adults achieve academic success.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The grant will help the foundation create a distance-learning hub at its facilities in San Diego’s East Village so that at-risk and homeless students can have access to high-speed internet, academic accountability and arts programs while social distancing during the 2020-2021 school year.

Students at the foundation participate in songwriting, create podcasts and learn new skills in digital media and sound engineering that can be used in the workforce.

“With schools having to physically close their classrooms due to COVID-19, the pandemic has had an even greater impact on students affected by homelessness, foster care and incarceration,” said Brandon Steppe, who founded David’s Harp Foundation in 2007 after opening his garage studio to neighborhood youth who needed mentoring and guidance. “We noticed that our students were not participating regularly in distance-learning curriculum. The grant from Cox will help us serve the 250 students who come to us not only for music education and multimedia production, but because they know that our studio is a safe space where people care about their social and emotional well being.”

When the school year resumes, the socially distant hub will be open three days a week and available to students who have completed their school work. David’s Harp personnel ensure the students are holding themselves academically accountable.

“David’s Harp Foundation does an incredible job giving students the opportunity to learn new skills for the workplace, but more importantly, providing critical mentoring and support as they navigate through challenges in their young lives that no one should have to face,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public affairs for Cox. “Cox has a long history of supporting education in San Diego and so we are proud to support David’s Harp Foundation with a grant allowing it to continue impacting local youth in spite of the challenges COVID-19 has placed on our educational community.”

Many of the students who come to the foundation through the San Diego County Office of Education and more than 20 referring partners are wards of the court, in detention or referred to the program by Social Services.

“Community organizations like David’s Harp Foundation are critical for children and families right now who may not have access to traditional academic resources at school or from home,” said San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery. “Cox’s gift to David’s Harp Foundation will bridge the digital divide for many in our community and provide an outlet to pursue their creative passions.”

–City News Service

Cox Communications Donates $60,000 to Nonprofit David’s Harp Foundation was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: