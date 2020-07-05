Qualcomm Marks 35th Anniversary of Founding with Day Off for Employees

Share This Article:

San Diego-based wireless pioneer Qualcomm marked its 35th anniversary on July 1 and is celebrating with a day off for employees on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf announced the news in an internal email to employees last week.

The company said it wanted to give all of its staff a much-needed day off to recharge and simultaneously celebrate the anniversary of the company’s founding.

Qualcomm plans host a number of virtual activities for employees to participate and celebrate, including attending a fireside chat with Qualcomm co-founder Dr. Irwin Jacobs.

The company was launched by Jacobs and six others as a research and development contractor. Its early research into what became the CDMA standard for cellular phones allowed it to lead that market and later the market for complex semiconductor chips used in smartphones.

“From #Snapdragon to #5G, we’re so excited about where we’ve been, and more importantly, where we’re headed,” said Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon in a tweet last week.

Snapdragon refers to the family of processor chips that power many of the latest smartphones, and 5G is the next generation of cellular communications that promises significantly faster services.

The company has grown into a world leader in communications technology, with revenue of over $24 billion in the last fiscal year.

#TBT to 35 years ago when 7 tech veterans snacked on pretzels and gathered to form a new company that would reshape connectivity: Qualcomm. pic.twitter.com/C8qqSZbPXU — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) July 2, 2020

