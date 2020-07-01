Little Italy’s Nolita Hall Delays Re-opening Due to Rise in Covid-19 Positives

Share This Article:

Nolita Hall in Little Italy, citing fears about the recent rise in Covid-19 infections, will delay re-opening until at least the end of July.

The restaurant announced the development Tuesday via Instagram, while sharing a letter to the business’ staff with followers.

“We hope this ‘look behind the curtain’ will help us continue to earn your support and trust because that is what really matters in the long run – we can stomach the pain in the meantime,” Nolita officials wrote in an image accompanying the post.

In the staff letter in the main post, they explained further:

“Short term, it’s gut wrenching on many levels but given the continuing increase in positive tests County and Nationwide we believe this is the right thing to do for the health and safety of you all and our guests. We’re not saying all restaurants should close and we need to stay inside forever, we all want to get back out there and we can make decisions based on the information we have and risks we are willing to take, we just think in light of recent data and trends this is the best decision for the Nolita Family right now.”

Nolita Hall’s decision follows another announcement last month that an employee had tested positive for the virus. In Tuesday’s post, the restaurant said the individual was “doing very well.”

The restaurant had re-opened at the end of May, but posted on Instagram on June 17 about the initial plan to close again for two weeks due to the staffer’s illness.

Eater San Diego first reported on the restaurant’s decision to extend the new closure.

Nolita Hall has received kudos for its design while being featured in the 2019 Michelin Guide and Martha Stewart Weddings.

– Staff reports

