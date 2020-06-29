Tom York on Business: Software Maker ClickUp to Hire 300 After $35 Million Funding Round

By Tom York

Local collaboration software maker ClickUp, which moved to the Gaslamp from San Francisco just six months ago, has raised $35 million in a Series A funding round. CEO Zeb Evans says he’ll use the investment to expand the business and grow from the current 100 to 400 employees.

The round was led by San Francisco VC firm Craft Ventures with participation from Georgian Partners in Canada. Serial entrepreneur and general partner David Craft, one of the founding executives at PayPal and co-founder at high-profile Yammer, takes a seat on the board. ClickUp is a developer of project management software that has impressed tech clients with its features. The startup reports that teams using its product include Airbnb, Google, Netflix and Nike.

* * *

Another San Diego tech company is on the rise due in large part to fallout from the lockdown imposed by authorities in this the year of the plague. ProductionCrate checks in to report that it’s adding users at a rapid clip. Founder Chris Kelley reports that while in isolation many took up digital video editing as a hobby, with learning how to create content at the top of the list. He said a lot of users are people searching for new skills to bring to the table once the economy fully recovers. The startup, located in Kearny Mesa, is a developer of movie-like visual effects that can be used in videos posted on such wildly popular sites as Instagram and YouTube. Founder Chris Kelley says that when the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders came down in early March, the company saw a 25% boost in memberships. Overall, he said he expects the member count to grow 50% to 55% by year’s end.

* * *

Three-decade old not-for-profit funding agency LISC San Diego, one of 31 offices nationwide, awards $1.2 million to San Marcos real estate developer Hitzke Development Corp. and Bay Area-based nonprofit Bridge Housing Partners to begin the process of constructing 41 units for veterans in San Diego. American Legion Hall Post 310 serves as the site for the housing project. LISC San Diego says it has pumped more than $1 billion into the economy and has helped build 6,000-plus units of affordable housing.

* * *

State Sen. Brian Jones (R-Santee) reports he’s received an enthusiastic reception to his bill that will accelerate the state licensing process for professionals and tradespeople ranging from court reporters to real estate agents to veterinarians. The senate unanimously OKs legislation to easing licensing burdens imposed by the Department of Consumer Affairs. SB 878 requires DCA boards and bureaus to post current average waiting times for processing license applications. Jones says he has also introduced legislation to continue the highly popular sport of competition off-highway vehicles here in California. His “Red Sticker” bill is now before the Assembly.

* * *

Tourism continues to recover from the lockdown, too. Sister properties the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Cassara Carlsbad both reopen for business as visitors begin to return to the region. Meanwhile, San Diego restaurants Homestead in Solana Beach, Madison on Park in University Heights and Rusticucina in Hillcrest, add live events to the menu. Little Italy’s Craft & Commerce, one of a chain of eateries operated by Consortium Holdings, says it is now serving a pop-up menu 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday.

* * *

San Diego’s Founders First Capital Partners, an accelerator and investment firm that provides revenue-based financing to minority businesses, says that it’s starting to invest from its recent fund raise of $100 million. The money will be used to address disparities in revenue and job growth, according to a news release. A spokesperson says that 50% to 60% of the deals are now made in San Diego County, but that percentage will drop as First Capital expands the program statewide and beyond.

* * *

Solana Beach’s Del Mar Family Dentistry is helping San Diego veterans in need of dental care, donating more than $6,000 in services recently. They practice partners with local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes to help residents get needed dental care.

* * *

Walmart associates in San Diego’s 20 stores were among the thousands awarded an additional $21.6 million in cash bonuses recently. This bonus — the third in three months — gives $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistants. All hourly full-time and part-time, salaried non-exempt, and temporary associates who have been employed at these stores as of June 5, 2020, received the bonus in their June 25 paycheck, according to a spokeswoman.

* * *

Finally … San Diego’s Alliance Healthcare Foundation pledges $75,000 to the Black Business Relief Grant Fund program. The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce created the fund to address gaps in relief efforts to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber says the resulting economic crisis has left black-owned businesses underfunded and black workers particularly vulnerable. The chamber says it hopes to raise $1 million for its relief efforts, which will be used to underwrite its grant program. The fund will help at least 200 black-owned businesses with grants from $250 to $10,000, according to City News Service.

Till next week!

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.

