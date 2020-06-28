San Diego Businesswoman Thrives With ‘Good’ Products Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

If you asked San Diego businesswoman Leah Kirpalani how her company was doing a year ago when the economy was at an all-time high, she would’ve said “great.” If you asked her this week, she would still tell you the same despite a pandemic that has kept people around the world inside their homes.

Kirpalani is the owner of Shop Good, a company that prides itself in offering “clean” beauty products. The Tempe, AZ native launched her company in 2016 before opening its flagship store in 2017. In 2019, she opened a second location in Del Mar.

Kirpalani said she thought she would be celebrating her Del Mar location’s first anniversary come March until the statewide stay-at-home order was announced. In the coming days, Kirpalani — who spent years in merchandising before launching her own company — scrambled to build her online business.

“It was overwhelming — given the implications this would mean for my business and my life,” Kirpalani said. “I was 30 weeks pregnant and just about to see our second store pass its first year in business. We had a lot to prove and high hopes for the year ahead. Being in the high-touch beauty sector, I knew store closures would mean we have to get creative if we wanted this young business to stay afloat.”

Kirpalani said she refocused her attention to online ordering, offering curbside pickup and free shipping. She saw her online sales boom, allowing her to keep all her employees.

“We quickly formulated a digital approach to serving as her skin experts and self care gurus,” said Kirpalani, who lives in University Heights. “This included virtual skin consultations, an online live chat option to support product selections, new website features to improve the shopping experience and Instagram tutorials relating to clean skincare, 5 minute makeup how-to’s and simple healing recipes.”

Driven by her passion to help as many people as possible live healthy lives, Kirpalani said she envisions her company continuing its virtual offerings post-COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, we gratefully saw our national audience grow and were able to service our non-local customers like never before,” Kirpalani said. “We are excited that the woman in New Jersey can experience a Shop Good skin consultation and an at-home facial, without needing to live near our San Diego shops. It excites me to think about how we can continue to grow this virtual support to our customers, everywhere, when it comes to clean beauty and skincare. My goal is that Shop Good serves as an ally for all ages, genders and skin tones.”

For more information about Shop Good, go to shop-good.co.

