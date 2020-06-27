Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.087, its highest amount since March 31.

The average price has risen 44 of the past 47 days, increasing 29 cents, including six-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The run began with 20 consecutive increases. The increases have been interrupted by drops of one-tenth of a cent June 1 and three-tenths of a cent on Monday. The average price was unchanged June 13.

The run of increases began seven days after the final day of a run of 58 decreases in 61 days totaling 76 cents, which dropped the average price to its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago and 18.3 cents higher than one month ago but 61.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 51.5 cents since the start of the year.

