Neurocrine Biosciences Pledges to Match $200K in Donations to Father Joe’s Villages

Father Joe’s Villages announced a charitable campaign in partnership with a local biopharmaceutical company Friday with matching donations of up to $200,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences will match all donations to the local nonprofit, which serves San Diego’s homeless population, through July 4.

According to Father Joe’s leadership, the charity relies heavily on donations. Summer tends to see fewer donations in most years, but with the effect of the coronavirus on the local economy, concerns have risen this year.

“As we continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we come together to support each other, particularly those in need,” said Kevin C. Gorman, CEO at Neurocrine Biosciences.

“It is our hope that our community will join us in supporting Father Joe’s Villages Emergency Response Efforts, to ensure the San Diego homeless community has a safe place to share meals, obtain childcare services, and access medical and behavioral care, as well as resources for employment and educational/vocational opportunities.”

Prior to the pandemice, Father Joe’s provided housing to more than 2,000 people each night. They serve more than 3,000 meals every day, as well. They also offer health care, substance-use treatment, job training and therapeutic childcare.

It still provides some services with the city of San Diego and the Regional Taskforce on the Homeless at its own shelters and the San Diego Convention Center.

“Support from local organizations like Neurocrine Biosciences is essential to the services we continue to provide for our neighbors in need,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe’s Villages. “When the business community comes together to show its support, we are able to maximize the positive impact we make in the lives of those we serve. I’m thankful to Neurocrine for helping us bolster support from the community with their $200,000 matching gift.”

– City News Service

