Krispy Kreme ‘Golden Tickets’: Free Doughnuts at Oceanside Opening

By Ken Stone

More than a year after it was announced, Krispy Kreme will open its fourth doughnut shop in San Diego County next week, the chain announced Friday.

And the first person in line at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the new Oceanside location gets a “Golden Ticket” — glazed doughnuts weekly for a year.

“During the first two months, 100 Golden Tickets will surprise and delight customers in Oceanside with a FREE dozen of Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year,” the outlet said in a news release.

On June 18, 2019, Oceanside’s economic development department crowed about the doughnut Mecca — coming to 2325 Vista Way.

A Burger King in the El Camino North shopping center was converted to a Krispy Kreme, but the city didn’t issue a remodeling permit until Jan. 30.

Some 640 comments were posted on Facebook when the city announced Krispy Kreme was coming to town.

On Twitter last year, one person said: “Oceanside is getting a Krispy Kreme so maybe now my dad will visit me.”

It will be the fourth active Krispy Kreme in San Diego County, joining ones on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Rancho Carmel Drive and Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista.

“The new location will be one of 19 owned and operated by Awesome Doughnut LLC,” said the release, adding that it will hire more than 45 people. (It wasn’t immediately known whether any positions are still open.)

In compliance with health regulations, business is limited to online orders and drive-thrus, the outlet said. “The safety of employees and customers is the main priority.”

On May 19, 3-hour awaits greeted pastry-lovers responding to Krispy Kreme’s offer of a dozen free doughnuts for 2020 high school and college graduates.

This is not a drill!! Krispy Kreme is coming to Oceanside! 🍩 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Xcw9I5Szzq — Antonio J. Bowman 🇵🇷 (@bowman810) July 19, 2019

“The Poway-area Krispy Kreme outlet just east of I-15 on Rancho Carmel Drive also triggered a traffic jam,” reported The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Customers’ vehicles stretched for a half-mile around the nearby intersection onto Carmel Mountain Road and back over the freeway overpass.”

