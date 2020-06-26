Enjoy Seaport Village’s Fresh Look, As Shops, Restaurants Re-open

Share This Article:

Returning to Seaport Village might pleasantly surprise residents and tourists alike who opt for a downtown bayfront stroll.

When shops were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Port of San Diego, which owns and operates the tourist attraction, embarked on a series of long-awaited improvements to the Harbor Drive site. They include:

Exterior painting of village buildings, such as Pier Café and Harbor House.

Upgraded amenities – the addition of Urban Beach, a picturesque seating area with Adirondack chairs facing the bayfront, and new furniture in the Lighthouse District.

New locally native landscaping by San Diego-based horticulturist Clayton Tschudy.

Most of the 60 waterfront businesses re-opened this month. Last week, Seaport Village expanded its hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and two bayfront restaurants—Harbor House and Edgewater Grill— returned to dine-in service.

The restaurants, though, reconfigured seating for proper social distancing. Other new safety measures at Seaport Village include additional cleaning, 6-foot markers to help people maintain distance, and reduced Food Court seating.

In addition, new tenants are set to start coming in this summer:

Seaport Market, opening expected in July

Mr. Moto Pizza and Spill the Beans, openings expected in August

Mike Hess Brewing, opening expected in September

There are still restrictions, however. On-site gatherings and events remain on hold, so the venue’s Virtual Village concept will continue.

The series streams on the Seaport Village website. Programming includes twice weekly educational workshops, demonstrations and children’s story-times, as well as weekly virtual concerts and acoustic sets from San Diego area bands.

Seaport Village opened 40 years ago. Its 14 acres include Spanish-style storefronts, cobblestone walkways and a carousel, along with souvenir shops, a surf shop, a wine tasting room and a variety of dining options, from cafes and fast-casual bistros to fine restaurants.

– Staff reports

