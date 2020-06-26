Carlsbad Hotels Announce Reopenings

Share This Article:

The Cassara Carlsbad and the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort are both now open with new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cassara Carlsbad, which offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, said it also plans to unveil new two-bedroom family suites beginning July 1.

Both hotels have trained team members to practice new safety protocols, including wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing and offering contactless services when possible. Deep cleanings are also performed regularly.

Guests at the Cassara Carlsbad can expect a family pool with a splash pad, a quiet pool with access to the cocktail bar, fitness center, BBQ grills and fire pits.

“Our naturally open, completely remodeled resort is the ideal destination for locals and travelers who are excited to get out, enjoy Southern California and relax,” Chris Draper, managing director of The Cassara Carlsbad, said. “The beautiful city of Carlsbad offers an abundance of outdoor activities for every type of traveler, especially families, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome back guests with the addition of our exceptional family suites.”

The Sheraton Carlsbad Resort is home of the 7 Mile Kitchen, a pool with waterslide, poolside gelato and coffee bar and onsite bike rentals.

Both hotels offer easy access to Carlsbad shops, restaurants and beaches.

For more information about the Cassara Carlsbad, go to tapestrycollection3.hilton.com/tc/the-cassara-carlsbad/.

For more information about the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort, go to www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sanbs-sheraton-carlsbad-resort-and-spa/.

