San Diego’s Jobless Rate Continues to Improve from 25% May Peak

Unemployment in the San Diego region continues to decline from its 25% peak in early May as more and more businesses reopen from the pandemic, SANDAG reported Thursday.

The regional planning agency said countywide unemployment was estimated at 15.9% on June 13, compared to a record 25% on May 9.

“The first signs of improvement began around May 8 when the state began to allow low-risk businesses to reopen for curbside pick-up only,” SANDAG said.

The change in percentage translates into 150,000 people returning to work over the last month, though there are still 270,000 unemployed.

SANDAG said the most affected areas remain those in the southern and central part of the region, including Golden Hill, the College Area, City Heights, San Ysidro and

Logan Heights.

The five areas with the lowest unemployment rates are Del Mar, Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, northeastern Chula Vista, and western Rancho Bernardo.

