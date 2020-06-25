Raytheon Technologies Helps Combat Hunger with $278,000 Gift to Feeding San Diego

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Through a $278,000 gift, Raytheon Technologies has stepped up to help Feeding San Diego combat the unprecedented need for food assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The contribution supports Feeding San Diego and its COVID-19 response efforts throughout San Diego County, including the additional emergency distributions that launched in mid-March.

“Before COVID-19, one in eight people in San Diego County struggled with hunger,” said Gavon Morris, Chief Development and Marketing Officer of Feeding San Diego. “Now, due to COVID-19, we are seeing an estimated 50 percent increase in need. We are proud to partner with Raytheon Technologies to help end hunger and address the unparalleled crisis in our local community.”

Hunger in San Diego County has increased by an estimated 50 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people need food assistance, with approximately 40 percent of people facing hunger for the first time. Although the county is beginning to reopen amidst shelter-in-place orders, Feeding San Diego continues to experience increased demand for services at its hundreds of distribution sites across San Diego County.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our communities has been swift and unprecedented,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies. “The communities where our employees live and work are in need, and it’s truly our privilege to support our friends and neighbors during this crisis.”

Feeding San Diego is one of 17 Feeding America member food banks receiving contributions from Raytheon Technologies. The $278,000 gift to Feeding San Diego is part of a $5 million commitment to Feeding America to support local hunger-relief organizations across the United States.

Raytheon Technologies Helps Combat Hunger with $278,000 Gift to Feeding San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: