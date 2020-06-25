Michelin-Starred Chef Akira Back’s Seafood-Focused Lumi Opens in Gaslamp

Share This Article:

Lumi by Akira Back, the eponymous restaurant with an energetic rooftop concept, opened this week in the Gaslamp Quarter, and features a menu of modern Japanese fare.

Mike Georgopoulos, of the hospitality consultant, RMD Group, noted the challenge of opening the restaurant as San Diego and the nation face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The completion of Lumi marks a milestone for both RMD Group and downtown San Diego,” Georgopoulos said. “Partnering with Chef Akira Back to create a restaurant that provides a completely new dining opportunity during this time feels especially important and impactful.”

Back, a Michelin-starred chef, conceived the menu at Lumi, inside the Grand Pacific Hotel building in the Gaslamp. Executive Chef James Jung will oversee the operation.

The menu is described as Japanese cuisine “with Nikkei and Korean influences.”

Highlights include:

Rock shrimp tempura with spicy aioli and cabbage slaw, baby back ribs with rocoto aioli, cabbage apple slaw, and jalapeño huacatay sauce

The “Akira Back Pizza,” topped with tuna, yellowtail, serrano, red onion, beets, tomato, micro cilantro and ponzu mayo, and salmon ceviche served with jalapeño ponzu and beet jerky, chocio, and macerated trout.

Sushi selections – the paru house, a blend of lobster, red crab, wagyu and asparagus, the creamy king crab, with king crab, avocado, chive, masago, and daikon wrap, as well as classic rolls.

A Nazo (mystery in Japanese), each Wednesday. The curated selection of chef’s specials will introduce guests to new sushi and sashimi. There will be limited availability.

Back called San Diego “a very special city” that he’s “always loved.”

“The menu is special because it’s filled both with creative takes on my signature dishes, as well as new menu items that spotlight the best, most colorful and expressive seafood on the West Coast,” he said.

Lumi also will offer a selection of Japanese sake including Junmai-shu, Honjozo-shu and Ginjo-shu as well as Akira Back’s signature sake. The interiors, designed by Davis Ink, combine traditional Japanese architecture with modern design.

Huntress, a steakhouse and sister restaurant to Lumi, is set to begin previews next month.

Lumi, open Tuesday & Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10p.m.; Sunday noon to 8p.m. Late-night cocktails available on weekends until 2 a.m.

– Staff reports

