Hawthorne Country Store Opens Newest Location in Santee

Longtime San Diego County-based business Hawthorne Country Store announced this week it has opened its third location in Santee.

The business — which has seen a rise in revenue as a result of customers sheltering-in-place and learning to homestead — opened its East County location at 10845 Woodside Avenue.

In response to the growing interest in homesteading, Hawthorne Country Store will be teaching a variety of free classes on their YouTube channel with I the first lesson is on Chick Care 101, with others to be added soon.

“We have had so many inquiries about gardening, baking, preserving, chickens, goats, beef and milking cows that we wanted to share and encourage people to try their hand at a new home skill,” said Heather Thelen, co-owner of the three-generation-family owned Hawthorne Country Store. “We have been happy to see the trend go this way.”

Hawthorne Country Store has two other locations — one in Escondido and the other in Fallbrook. All three of their stores are delivering seven days a week and taking orders for shipping through mail, email, fax and phone.

For more information, go to hawthornecountrystore.com. To reach the Santee store, call (619) 312-0650.

