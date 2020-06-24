As California Seeks Injunction on Gig Workers, Uber Says 158,000 Will Lose Jobs

Share This Article:

California plans to ask a state court judge to force Uber and Lyft to classify their rideshare drivers as employees rather than contractors, ratcheting up the tension over the new gig worker law.

Shares of both companies fell about 7%. A hearing for the matter was set for Aug. 6.

In a filing in the Superior Court of California in San Francisco on Wednesday, lawyers for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said their office will file a request for a preliminary injunction.

The action comes under San Diego Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez’ Assembly Bill 5, the new law that requires most independent contracts to become traditional shift employees, except in a handful of politically connected occupations like doctors and real estate agents.

Uber in a statement said most drivers preferred the independence afforded by working as contractors and that it calculated over 158,000 Uber drivers in California would lose work if the reclassification happened.

Lyft said that if the injunction is granted “it would have a devastating effect on millions of Californians at the worst possible time.”

The rideshare companies and DoorDash have funded a November ballot initiative that would exempt from Assembly Bill 5 any business using mobile apps to connect customers with drivers.

Stacey Wells, campaign spokesperson for the coalition behind the ballot initiative, accused Becerra of pursuing “yet another malicious legal action against drivers that underscores exactly why we’re pursuing the ballot measure.”

“It is baffling that anyone would seek to end this critical work, threatening 900,000 jobs, especially now. Most drivers do so part-time — 80 percent drive fewer than 20 hours a week and most drive less than 10,” she said. “They’re overwhelmingly doing this to supplement income around other jobs and life responsibilities and wouldn’t be able to work as employees.”

Updated at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

