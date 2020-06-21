Google Grant Helps Times of San Diego Cover Region’s Reopening from Pandemic

Share This Article:

The coronavirus is still with us, but San Diego is beginning to reopen, creating a situation almost as challenging and confusing and in need of news coverage as the beginning of the pandemic itself.

Thanks to a generous grant from Google, Times of San Diego will be devoting extra coverage for the next 13 weeks to three areas that have been especially hard hit: local business, education and the arts.

How will San Diego small businesses adapt? When will different school districts reopen, and in what form will they do so? How will local art organizations survive and thrive? These and many related questions will be the focus of this new coverage.

In addition, long-time business journalist Tom York will be reprising his popular weekly column in the daily newsletter on Tuesdays, bringing another perspective to how San Diego’s business community has been changed by coronavirus.

As we ramp up coverage, we want to hear from you — our readers. If you have press releases and story ideas, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

The grant is part of Google News Initiative Emergency Relief Fund, which is providing funding to assist 5,300 small and medium-sized newsrooms throughout the world during the pandemic.

