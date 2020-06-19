Iconic Hotel del Coronado Announces Plans to Reopen June 26

Share This Article:

In another sign of San Diego’s gradual reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the iconic Hotel del Coronado announced plans to reopen on June 26.

The initial opening will include the main hotel, oceanfront villas and cottages, the Serẽa restaurant, and On the Rocks beachfront dining. The hotel’s main pool, which is being renovated, and the associated Cabana guest rooms will open on July 19.

“We’ve missed making memories with our guests,” said General Manager Harold Rapoza, Jr. “The overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong during these unprecedented times and it gives us great pleasure to announce our reopening this summer, coinciding with the introduction of new amenities and guest rooms.”

The hotel said restaurant seating has been arranged for appropriate physical distancing. Menus will be displayed or available digitally via QR code. Single-use menus will be provided upon request.

Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas of the historic landmark.

As a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the property will also be implementing Hilton’s new global standard of cleanliness and disinfection amid the pandemic.

