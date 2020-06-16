‘Beach Modern’ Hampton Inn Opens in Historic Center of Imperial Beach

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Sudberry Properties and Tharaldson Hospitality Management of Illinois have opened a 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in the historic center of Imperial Beach.

The four-story, 62,000-square-foot hotel features “beach modern” architecture, a fitness center, breakfast and lounge area, business center, outdoor swimming pool and free WiFi.

Opening of the hotel at 771 Palm Avenue is the final phase of Breakwater Town Center, a public-private partnership by Imperial Beach and Sudberry Properties designed to energize the historic city center. The development occupies a prominent 4.75-acre site that serves as the gateway to Imperial Beach and Coronado.

“Not only will this landmark, beautiful new hotel be an invaluable resource for visitors, but it will have a major positive economic impact on our community,” said Serge Dedina, the mayor of Imperial Beach.

“Its very cool beach modern design makes it the perfect hotel for families looking for awesome beach time, traveling surfers, and the distinguished Navy SEALs who train nearby,” Dedina added.

Colton Sudberry, president of Sudberry Properties, said his firm was “honored to pave the way for the prestigious Hilton brand to enter the Imperial Beach market.”

He noted that the Navy campus under construction just over a mile away will serve 3,300 personnel and be a boon to the new center as well as other businesses throughout Imperial Beach.

“The addition of vibrant new retailers, restaurants, and homes in Imperial Beach, following the opening of Breakwater Town Center, has been very encouraging,” Sudberry said. “It has been exciting to be at the forefront of the transformation of Imperial Beach.”

The development team included architect Joseph Wong of JWDA of San Diego, Design Cell Architecture of Las Vegas, and Watkins Landmark Construction of Carlsbad.

Since its inception in 1979, Sudberry Properties has developed approximately 12.6 million square feet of commercial and residential property with a market value exceeding $2.5 billion.

