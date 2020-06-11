Share This Article:

San Diego Gas & Electric Thursday announced “Energy for Others,” a multi-year giving campaign to support communities in need, civic engagement and social justice.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In March, SDG&E shareholders seeded The San Diego Foundation’s COVID- 19 Community Response Fund with its first $1 million contribution. With an additional $1 million contribution in 2020 and a $1 million commitment for 2021, SDG&E’s support of the fund now totals $3 million, according to the utility.

The donations will help economic recovery, address food insecurity and assist with utility bills. SDG&E said it is also committing $500,000 to civic engagement and social justice causes, including an immediate $50,000 contribution to RISE San Diego, whose mission is “elevating and advancing urban leadership through dialogue-based civic engagement.”

All contributions are funded by SDG&E shareholders.

“All of us at SDG&E care deeply about our communities and we’re honored to do our part in helping address the economic and social issues we face,” said Scott Drury, president of the utility. “The senseless killing of George Floyd and other recent events serve as a sobering reminder that our country has more work to do before everyone is treated equally and with the same level of respect. RISE San Diego shares our values and commitment to respect, dignity and inclusiveness of all people, making them a strong partner to help advance progress.”

Tony Young, president and co-founder of RISE San Diego, said the organization was ready to act to improve race relations in the county.

“The killing of George Floyd and the protests of many thousands of Americans lay bare a festering racial divide in our nation and the San Diego region,” he said. “RISE San Diego was founded to build a better, more inclusive San Diego through civic engagement, honest community dialogue and a new generation of diverse urban leaders to sustain the kind of positive, systemic change that San Diego and our nation needs. We stand ready to work with leaders, organizations and everyday San Diegans to convene that conversation.”

— City News Service

San Diego Gas & Electric Starts Giving Campaign with COVID-19, RISE Donations was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: