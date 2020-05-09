San Diego Gas Prices Increase By 1 Cent Per Gallon

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent Saturday to $2.79, one day after increasing a half-cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 17.5 cents lower than one month ago, and $1.29 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“In the past week, Saudi Arabia increased its barrel price for oil, refineries in the region continued to reduce production and demand continued to increase incrementally,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “This is the second week of very small price declines, with some cities seeing flat prices or a slight increase.”

–City News Service

