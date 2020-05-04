Share This Article:

Wheelhouse Credit Union announced Monday the creation of a scholarship program for children of first responders in San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The “Badge of Honor” program will award a $1,000 scholarship to five graduating high school seniors who demonstrate leadership, public service and a desire to make an impact on their schools and communities.

The scholarships are available to current high school seniors who have a parent, grandparent or legal guardian who is employed in law enforcement, fire protection, health care or is an EMT in San Diego County.

“As we all face new challenges and uncertainty during this unprecedented time, the first responders who are on the front lines working to protect all of us are the true heroes,” said Wheelhouse President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill. “We want to thank our first responders, and recognize the sacrifices they and their families are making as they work around the clock to help our communities and keep us safe. We encourage high school seniors who have parents, grandparents or guardians working as first responders to apply for one of our scholarships so we can help support them and their families.”

Applicants must be San Diego County high school seniors who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college. Award criteria include academic achievement, school/community involvement, letters of recommendation, and an essay about the first responder in their family.

Interested students can find more information and apply online at WheelhouseCU.com/scholarships. Applications will be accepted through June 30; recipients will be announced in August.

Wheelhouse has awarded $73,000 in scholarships since 2005.

— City News Service

Wheelhouse Credit Union Announced Scholarship for Children of First Responders was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: