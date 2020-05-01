Cox Foundation Donates $25,000 to Feeding San Diego

Share This Article:

Cox Communications will donate $25,000 to Feeding San Diego from The James M. Cox Foundation to feed families in San Diego County this week, the company announced Friday.

“At this time of urgent need across our county, Cox is helping Feeding San Diego to solve hunger for thousands of children, seniors, veterans and families,” said Vince Hall, chief executive officer, Feeding San Diego. “We are very grateful to Cox for making sure we have the resources we need to not just feed our community, but to nourish our community with healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to complement our other food products.”

The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises — the parent company of Cox Communications. In response to the growing strain on feeding the community, the foundation announced a $25,000 donation to support people in need where Cox lives and works.

According to Feeding San Diego, since March 14 and the onset of COVID- 19, they’ve had to purchase 124 truckloads of food to meet the rise in demand from the community. It brings the number of truckloads of food the organization has purchased this fiscal year to 135, compared to 24 truckloads of food purchased for last fiscal year, representing more than a 460% increase.

“Cox is proud to support Feeding San Diego,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Communications. “As a result of the pandemic, school closures and economic setbacks make food security even more challenging. Children and working families need our help now more than ever. We are continuously inspired by the work this organization does to ensure that our community’s needs are met during this unprecedented time.”

For more information on how to receive meals from Feeding San Diego or how to support them, go to www.feedingsandiego.org.

–City News Service

