FAA Awards San Diego International $7.3M to Refurbish Tarmac

The Federal Aviation Administration Thursday awarded a grant of nearly $7.4 million to San Diego International Airport to refurbish the aircraft parking area.

A total of $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants were awarded by the FAA, which includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants.

The money will be available for 100% of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“This federal investment of over $1 billion (nationally) represents the department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” she said.

The grants will fund a wide variety of projects across the country, including purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing and repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies and installing airport perimeter fencing, Chao said.

–City News Service

