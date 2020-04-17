From Brews to Sanitizer: Miramar’s Cutwater Spirits Distillery Adds Building

Share This Article:

San Diego distillery Cutwater Spirits leased a 48,000-square-foot building Friday in the Miramar neighborhood to add to its storage capacity.

The freestanding industrial building will help the company, which is producing hand sanitizer to combat COVID-19.

The 1982 building is at 8123 Miralani Drive, less than two miles from Cutwater Spirits’ current headquarters.

“8123 Miralani Drive will provide the needed space for storage [and] other purposes so Cutwater Spirits can continue to focus its efforts on creating hand sanitizer and craft spirits,” said Evan McDonald of Colliers International San Diego Region. “We are thankful and proud to help facilitate this industrial real estate opportunity for a homegrown company who is working diligently to support the local community.”

In March, Cutwater Spirits began creating hand sanitizer at its San Diego distilling facility to support the community response to the COVID-19 crisis. Cutwater Spirits donated the first batches of hand sanitizer and funding to local nonprofits, including the San Diego Food Bank.

— City News Service

