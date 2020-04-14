Midnight Tuesday Is Deadline to Apply for San Diego’s Small Business Relief Fund

Share This Article:

Qualifying small businesses in the city of San Diego must apply by Tuesday evening for money from the city’s Small Business Relief Fund, which recently received more than $300,000 in donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GoFundMe, Qualcomm and Cal Coast Credit Union have contributed $100,000 each in a bid to encourage others to donate to the relief fund, aimed at helping local small businesses retain employees and stay afloat, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday.

The San Diego-based local brand management firm Chatmeter has donated $1,000, while the scooter management company Sweep pledged to contribute $500 per month for a year.

The Small Business Relief Fund was started with $6.1 million and has drawn more than 9,000 applicants for grants and micro-loans, a demand that has far exceeded the available funds.

Qualifying businesses can apply by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at www.sandiego.gov/SBRF.

To be eligible, businesses must be located within San Diego, have a valid San Diego business tax certificate, less than 100 employees, documentation showing the business has been operational for at least six months and an ability to demonstrate economic hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

— City News Service

