San Diego’s Biocept to Accept Patient Requests for COVID-19 Testing Next Week

A San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company announced Thursday that it will expand its operations to include testing for COVID- 19 beginning next week.

Biocept will begin accepting physician-ordered testing requests for patients to receive the COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test developed by Carlsbad’s

starting April 15. ThermoFisher is one of several San Diego-area companies to receive fast-track approval from the FDA to produce COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Biocept typically provides liquid biopsy tests to detect cancer cells, but recently verified a COVID-19 test, according to a company statement.

“While we continue to focus primarily on providing actionable results for patients diagnosed with cancer, we are pleased to support our clients and public health efforts by expanding our offerings to include COVID-19 testing,” said Biocept CEO Mike Nall.

“I am very thankful to our laboratory team for stepping up and quickly validating COVID-19 testing, in addition to the vital work we do each day for patients diagnosed with cancer,” he said. “We will provide this critical testing to physicians as we fight the global coronavirus pandemic.”

— City News Service

