Legoland Launches ‘Building Challenge’ With Free Online Site for Kids, Families

Legoland California Resort announced Friday that it has launched an online site for children and families cooped up as a result of state and local stay-at-home orders.

The Legoland Building Challenge, found here, is filled with instructional videos and activities that promote learning, creating and play.

Every Wednesday, the Carlsbad park will announce a new theme and release a new instructional “how to build” video hosted by a master model builder. On Fridays, Legoland will highlight builds posted by followers on the resort’s social media sites and ask families for ideas on what the builders should construct next.

Among the first instructional videos on the site features PJ Catalano building a birthday cupcake in honor of the park’s 21st birthday.

“So many children are missing out on birthday parties and celebrating their birthday at the park, so we thought a birthday theme seemed fitting as our inaugural build,” said Legoland California Resort General Manager Kurt Stocks.

In addition to the builds, the site will feature other activities including coloring pages, trivia, word games and more.

All activities on the building challenge site are free.

— City News Service

