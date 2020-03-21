Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Last February

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday to its lowest amount since Feb. 6, 2019, decreasing 2.5 cents to $3.265.

The average price has dropped 16 consecutive days, decreasing 26.8 cents, including 3.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.8 cents less than one week ago, 28.8 cents lower than one month ago and 12.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 33.7 cents since the start of the year.

“As long as demand and oil prices stay low, we should see gas prices continue to drop,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Commercial and general motorist traffic has dropped significantly because of the coronavirus outbreak while oil prices have decreased both because of reduced demand and increased production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply, Spring said.

–City News Service

