Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since March 19, 2019, decreasing 2.2 cents to $3.35.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days, decreasing 18.3 cents, including 2.7 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 13.1 cents less than one week ago and 21.4 cents lower than one month ago but eight-tenths of a cent more than one year ago. It has fallen 25.2 cents since the start of the year.

The decreasing pump prices are the result of lower oil prices stemming from increased production by Russia and Saudi Arabia boosting the supply and a decline in demand due to a significant drop in commercial and general motorist traffic related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Last March was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: