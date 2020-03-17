Shutdowns Continue Amid Effort to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Share This Article:

More businesses and nonprofits have closed doors or drastically changed hours amid COVID-19 concerns, including colleges, county libraries, Serving Seniors, the San Diego Humane Society and Flagship Cruises.

San Diego County libraries are shifting to curbside pickup and drop- off to encourage residents to practice social distancing while still getting books, music and movies from the library.

Starting Wednesday, residents can use the library’s online catalog or call their branch libraries and pick them up between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Serving Seniors, a nonprofit meal service, closed all 15 of its congregate dining sites throughout the county Tuesday. It is transitioning to delivered meals for all clients to meet the needs of thousands of low-income and homeless seniors.

Staff are preparing to-go meals at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center — the organization’s flagship location.

“It is our utmost priority to keep everyone associated with Serving Seniors healthy and safe, while also ensuring that we meet the needs of our senior clients who need us now more than ever,” Serving Seniors CEO Paul Downey said. “We are working diligently to provide meals to as many seniors as possible for the weeks and months to come. Whether you’re a brand new client, or a longtime client, we will be able to get you the nutritious meals you need.”

The Cabrillo National Monument, Old Point Loma Lighthouse and other park facilities at the National Monument closed Tuesday until further notice.

The San Diego Humane Society remains open, but by appointment only. It also needs more foster homes during the crisis, as adoptions have declined sharply.

Flagship Cruises & Events suspended all cruises and events on Tuesday through March 31. It will continue its ferry service between Coronado and San Diego.

The company is still accepting reservations for events after April 1.

The Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego postponed its 2020 season launch atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego due to the coronavirus outbreak. The venue was set to open April 1.

The club offered a statement and a rescheduled opening.

“We were hoping to open as scheduled to provide an escape from the current climate, but given the rapidly changing landscape of COVID-19 and recommendations from federal, state and local officials, we have decided to postpone our season launch. The health of our guests, staff and community is always our top priority, and for these reasons, our rooftops will not open until May 1,” the organization said in a statement.

— City News Service

