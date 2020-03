Share This Article:

San Diego-based Jimbo’s announced Tuesday it will hire 60 to 75 workers at five locations to respond to a surge in food demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said positions are available at the 4S Ranch, Carlsbad, Carmel Valley, Escondido and Horton Plaza stores for food service, meat and produce clerks, stockers, cashiers and baggers. Applicants are encouraged to apply through the company’s website.

“As a result of recent announcements and guidance from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, we acknowledge our customers will continue to have increased needs during this difficult time and we want to be able to provide for them,” said Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder of the organic grocery chain. “Health is one of the most important values we live and work by at Jimbo’s and we will continue to adhere to all of the recommended guidelines.”

The company said it is following “the strictest policies” during the pandemic to ensure the safety of our team, customers and community at-large.

“There’s been a tremendous increase in business and we don’t see that slowing down for some time,” company spokeswoman Kelly Hartford said Tuesday. “People want to stock up so they don’t have to go out, or they want a home-cooked meal. Everyone needs to eat.”

Jimbo’s works with nonprofits year-round and is continuing to fill demands for various organizations.

“We pride ourselves on doing the right thing,” Hartford said. “We look at this as a two-fold benefit. We are keeping food options available for many people and we are contributing to the economy by hiring help.”

Hartford said some of the positions would likely become permanent after the worst of the coronavirus passed.

Updated at 2:40 p.m. March 17, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report.

