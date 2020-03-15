MarketInk: Defeated Congressional Candidate Carl DeMaio Returns to Talk Radio

By Rick Griffin

Only a few days after conceding defeat in the race for California’s 50th Congressional District, Carl DeMaio returned as a radio talk show host on iHeart Media’s KOGO News Radio 600-AM.

A KOGO talk-show host since 2015, DeMaio was hoping to succeed the six-term Duncan Hunter, who resigned his seat after misusing campaign funds. In the March 3 primary, DeMaio finished third behind Republican Darrell Issa, who will face top vote-getter Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in November’s general election.

The weekday afternoon talk show, called “The DeMaio Report,” features DeMaio and political consultant Lou Penrose, who took over as solo host of the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time slot last August, when DeMaio launched his congressional campaign.

“The voters have spoken and Congress will not be my role, but there is a silver lining and a blessing because I get to return to a job that I absolutely love,” DeMaio recently told listeners. “God has a plan, and God’s plan for Carl was to stay on the radio so that people can understand the story behind the story.”

In addition to talk radio, DeMaio will resume his role as chairman of Reform California, a political action committee advocating against unnecessary state and local taxes, mandates and fees.

“Unlike any other radio show in the country, we have a campaign infrastructure in place that can hold politicians accountable and we will lead the fight to take back California,” DeMaio said. “We empower our listeners with Reform California. Since 2012, we have stopped tax increases of $3 billion.”

DeMaio, a former San Diego City Councilman, has previously lost in races for San Diego mayor to Bob Filner in 2012 and the 52nd Congressional District to Scott Peters in 2014.

Penrose has a 25-year career in political consulting, legislative affairs and radio broadcasting. For 10 years (1990-2000), Penrose was a talk-show host on KNWZ in Palm Springs. Then, in December 2000, Penrose left radio to work as a deputy chief of staff for Congresswoman Mary Bono, widow of singer Sonny Bono who passed away in 1998.

After four years with Bono, Penrose worked for other Republican Congressional members, including Ed Royce, Christopher Cox and John Campbell, until 2013, when he was named executive director for the Apartment Association of Orange County. In 2018, he opened his own political consulting firm called Lou Penrose Government Relations.

‘On The Air,’ a Radio Show on TV, Launches on KUSI

KUSI-TV has launched “On The Air,” a hour-long, locally produced talk show that airs at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The show resembles a radio talk show, and for good reason. It features three, long-time San Diego radio personalities, including Bob “Sully” Sullivan, Russ T Nailz and “Little” Tommy Sablan. The trio converse and laugh among themselves and their guests, including local radio DJs and KUSI reporters.

“It’s a radio show that happens to be on television,” said Sullivan. “We have a fun hour focusing on everything San Diego.”

“If you love San Diego radio, then you’ll love ‘On The Air’ because it’s three radio dudes talking about radio while on television,” Sablan said.

Recent guests have included Dave Rickards of The DSC Show on KGB 101.5-FM and Frankie Vinci from KSSX-FM JAM’N 95.7, along with Allie Wagner and Lauren Phinney of KUSI-NEWS.

Future scheduled guests will include radio personalities Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph, Jesse Lozano, Delana Bennett and Joe Haze, along with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Sullivan, a former investment banker, has worked in radio and TV roles in San Diego for the past 20 years. He delivers business reports weekdays on KOGO 600-AM and KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego.” For the past 13 years Sullivan also has hosted two nationally syndicated radio/TV programs, including “The Big Biz Show” and “Sully’s Biz Brew,” with a reach of 100 million homes.

Nailz, born as Russell Wilbur Joseph Stolnack in Chicago, is a former radio DJ, local TV news reporter and noted comedian and auctioneer since the 1970s. He has won six Emmy awards, a Cable ACE award and the National Speakers Association Humorous Speaker of the Year title. He also co-hosts “The Big Biz Show” with Sullivan.

Sablan, a San Diego County native who grew up in Chula Vista, has been heard on San Diego radio stations for the past 30 years. Currently a planner at KUSI and a producer at KGB 101.5 FM, Sablan is the first and only radio producer who is a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.

“On The Air” is produced by Sully Entertainment Group LLC, with Sullivan and Sablan as executive producers. It is taped in Sorrento Valley at Jump Television Studios, an entity owned by Sullivan.

IABC Presents Coronavirus Communications Webinar

The International Association of Business Communicators is making available crisis communications strategies and resources relating to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. Resources include articles titled “Are You Prepared for the COVID-19 Outbreak” and “Navigating the COVID-19 Storm.”

Also, a free one-hour webinar on communicating to employees in quarantine will begin at 8 a.m., Thursday, March 19. Topics for the webinar include: Workplace challenges in times of crisis; Strategies to ensure that messages are received by all employees: Why it’s important to choose your words carefully; Best practices for organizations dealing with work-from-home situations.Webinar registration and more resources are available online.

Marketing Groups Cancel Events Over Coronavirus

Several local marketing and communications professional networking groups have cancelled or postponed events in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The One Club for Creativity San Diego has delayed its awards presentation program set for Friday, March 20, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego. A new date has not been announced.

The Public Relations Society of America San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter will not host public meetings for at least 30 days, according to its website. “Future chapter events, including the ‘Pitch Tank’ event, initially scheduled for March, will resume only when safe to do so,” the website said.

SD Direct has cancelled a luncheon program on “How to Rank #1 on Amazon and Beat the Competition” that was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

Other groups are expected to update their websites with rescheduling announcements over the next few days.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

