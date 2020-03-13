SDG&E Will Keep Lights On For Residents Claiming Hardship Due to Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego Gas & Electric officials announced Friday that they plan to temporarily suspend disconnections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on service disconnections remains in place until further notice, they said.

The utility company urged those struggling to pay bills due to hardships stemming from the outbreak to call its customer center.

SDG&E staff, at 800-411-7343, will help customers make payment arrangements. Scott Crider, SDG&E’s vice president of customer services, cited the many disruptions people already face.

“The last thing we want our customers to worry about is whether they can afford to keep their lights on,” he said.

SDG&E also will waive late payment fees for business customers whose finances have been hit hard. The company does not charge residential customers late fees.

