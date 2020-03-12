San Diego County Average Gas Price Drops Drastically

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 23, dropping 2.5 cents to $3.456, its lowest amount since March 22.

The average price has dropped eight of the past nine days, decreasing 8.2 cents, including 1.5 cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.7 cents less than one week ago and 9.9 cents lower than one month ago but 13.2 cents more than one year ago. It has fallen 14.6 cents since the start of the year.

Analysts have attributed the dropping prices to reduced demand and falling oil prices, both the result of the spread of the coronavirus.

-City News Service

