24,000-Guest San Diego Convention of Cancer Scientists Canceled over Virus

Share This Article:

Amid continued concerns over coronavirus, more event cancellations and postponements were announced Tuesday, including the American Association for Cancer Research‘s annual meeting.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The event was planned for April 24-29 at the San Diego Convention Center. (Meeting registrants will receive a full refund.)

“This evidence-based decision was made after a thorough review and discussion of all factors impacting the annual meeting, including the U.S. government’s enforcement of restrictions on international travelers to enter the U.S.; the imposition of travel restrictions issued by U.S. government agencies, cancer centers, academic institutions and pharmaceutical and biotech companies; and the counsel of infectious disease experts,” the cancer research organization said in a press release.

“It is clear that all of these elements significantly affect the ability of delegates, speakers, presenters of proffered papers and exhibitors to participate fully in the annual meeting.”

Meeting organizers anticipated more than 24,000 attendees from 80 countries and 500 exhibitors.

Additional information regarding hotel reservation cancellations, registration refunds and meeting logistics is available on the FAQ page of the AACR website.

Costs of attendance ranged from free for high school students and $95 for undergraduate collegians to $1,775 for industry nonmembers.

“We will announce the dates and location of the rescheduled AACR Annual Meeting 2020 as soon as they are confirmed,” the group said. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this global health crisis.”

Earlier Tuesday, the San Diego Opera announced it was canceling several performances of “Aging Magician” at the Balboa Theatre after the artists opted not to travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

— City News Service

24,000-Guest San Diego Convention of Cancer Scientists Canceled over Virus was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: