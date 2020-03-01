Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.546, one day after falling two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 1.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.3 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Oil prices are dropping dramatically this week in anticipation that gasoline demand will drop worldwide because of the COVID-19 (virus) and that trend may help to counteract upward pressure on prices from the fire,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said last week.

— City News Service

