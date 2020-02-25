San Diego’s Sempra Energy Raises Stock Dividend for 10th Consecutive Year

Share This Article:

Sempra Energy said its board of directors on Tuesday raised the company’s annual common stock dividend for the 10th consecutive year.

The San Diego-based utility holding company, which is the parent firm of San Diego Gas & Electric, declared an annualized dividend of $4.18 per share, up 8% from $3.87 per share in 2019.

The next quarterly dividend payment will be $1.045 per share, payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 20.

Sempra has the largest customer base of any U.S. utility company, with more than 40 million customers.

