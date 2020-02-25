Share This Article:

San Diego International Airport served 25 million passengers in 2019, growing 4% to a record high and marking six straight years of traffic increases.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Also setting a record was international traffic, which more than 1 million passengers going through San Diego in 2019.

“In addition to San Diego being a popular destination, the Airport Authority is focused on connecting San Diego to the world,” said Kim Becker, president and CEO of the authority. “We continue to provide ample opportunities for local residents to travel to new and exciting destinations as well as San Diego companies to easily conduct business abroad.”

Six new routes were added in 2019, with 13 of the 17 passenger airlines serving the airport experiencing an increase in traffic. Alaska Airlines added the most passengers, carrying 403,868 more in 2019 than in 2018, followed by Southwest Airlines with 367,150 and Delta Air Lines with 341,138.

The airport now serves 70 destinations in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada.

Passenger traffic is expected to increase in 2020, and the airport is moving ahead with plans to replace the 53-year-old Terminal 1 by 2024 and add 19 gates to support future growth.

Passenger Traffic at San Diego International Grew for 6th Straight Year in 2019 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: